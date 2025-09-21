This cable-maker eyes a ₹1,500cr IPO at valuation of ₹6,500cr

Kolkata-based Laser Power and Infra Ltd (LPIL), a leading manufacturer of cables and conductors, is preparing to file its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) this month. The company plans to raise between ₹1,200 crore and ₹1,500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) . With this move, LPIL hopes to achieve a valuation between ₹5,500-6,500 crore.

Company evolution A look at the firm Founded by Deepak Goel, who has over 30 years of experience in the cables and conductors business, LPIL started as a small engineering unit. It has since grown into a major player in the EPC segment and now manufactures and markets a wide range of wires, cables, conductors, and specialized transmission products for domestic as well as export markets. The company is also involved in large-scale electrification projects.

Project achievements Major projects executed by LPIL Over the years, LPIL has executed projects such as electrifying over 12,000 villages, commissioning 22,000 distribution transformers, upgrading 99 substations, and laying over 50,000 circuit kilometers of overhead lines. The company caters to several state and central power distribution companies as well as private sector clients. Its clientele includes PGCIL and NTPC among others.