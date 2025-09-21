Laser Power and Infra to file IPO papers this month
Laser Power and Infra, a Kolkata-based company known for its cables and electrification projects, is set to file for an IPO with SEBI this September.
They're looking to raise up to ₹1,500 crore and hope for a valuation between ₹5,500 crore and ₹6,500 crore.
From small engineering unit to infra giant
Starting out as a small engineering unit, Laser Power and Infra has grown into a key name in India's infrastructure scene—supplying wires and cables at home and abroad.
Led by Deepak Goel (who brings 30+ years of experience), the company has powered over 12,000 villages and laid 50,000+ circuit km of lines.
Their FY24 revenue jumped 31% to ₹1,621 crore.
Now they're diversifying into water distribution (with orders worth over ₹3,500 crore) and teaming up with TS Conductor to bring advanced US tech here.
Once listed, they'll join the ranks of India's major infra players.