Laser Power and Infra to file IPO papers this month

From small engineering unit to infra giant

Starting out as a small engineering unit, Laser Power and Infra has grown into a key name in India's infrastructure scene—supplying wires and cables at home and abroad.

Led by Deepak Goel (who brings 30+ years of experience), the company has powered over 12,000 villages and laid 50,000+ circuit km of lines.

Their FY24 revenue jumped 31% to ₹1,621 crore.

Now they're diversifying into water distribution (with orders worth over ₹3,500 crore) and teaming up with TS Conductor to bring advanced US tech here.

Once listed, they'll join the ranks of India's major infra players.