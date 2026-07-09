Laser Power & Infra Ltd IPO seeks 742cr, 17% subscribed

Laser Power raises 222cr pre-IPO

The IPO offers shares priced between ₹203 and ₹214 and includes both new shares and an offer for sale.

Before launch, Laser Power raised ₹222 crore from major funds like Nippon India and HDFC Mutual Fund.

Shares are set to list on BSE and NSE on July 16, with a possible listing price about 8% above the top end of the price range.

The company manufactures power cables, conductors, and T&D equipment, and executes EPC projects for rural electrification, power distribution infrastructure, and substations.