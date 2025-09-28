Laser Power & Infra plans ₹1,200 crore IPO

Headquartered in West Bengal, Laser Power & Infra makes power cables, conductors, and specialized components at three plants. The company just had a strong year: revenue jumped 47% to ₹2,570.4 crore and net profit soared 164% to ₹106.8 crore for the year ending March 2025.

Fresh issue details

About ₹600 crore from the fresh issue is set aside for paying down debt (which stood at ₹702.6 crore as of September 2025), with the rest going toward general business needs.

IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities are handling the IPO process.