Laser Power & Infra plans ₹1,200 crore IPO
Laser Power & Infra is looking to raise ₹1,200 crore through an IPO—₹800 crore as fresh shares and ₹400 crore from promoters selling part of their stake.
There's also a chance for a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹160 crore before the main event.
Strong financial performance
Headquartered in West Bengal, Laser Power & Infra makes power cables, conductors, and specialized components at three plants.
The company just had a strong year: revenue jumped 47% to ₹2,570.4 crore and net profit soared 164% to ₹106.8 crore for the year ending March 2025.
Fresh issue details
About ₹600 crore from the fresh issue is set aside for paying down debt (which stood at ₹702.6 crore as of September 2025), with the rest going toward general business needs.
IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities are handling the IPO process.