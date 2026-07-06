Laser Power & Infra sets IPO band ₹203-₹214, targets ₹3,000cr
Laser Power & Infra is going public, setting its IPO price at ₹203 to ₹214 per share and looking to raise a hefty ₹3,000 crore. Of that, ₹742 crore comes from new shares.
Anchor investors can start bidding this Wednesday, with everyone else getting their shot on Thursday.
If you're thinking of investing, bids need to be in lots of 70 shares.
Laser Power & Infra boosts R&D
The funds will help Laser Power ramp up R&D for power transmission tech: think smarter grids, better EV infrastructure, advanced conductor materials, and energy-saving products.
Chairman and MD Deepak Goel says the company is all-in on innovation and expanding its product lineup to stay competitive both in India and abroad.
Laser power order book at ₹3,244cr
Laser Power already operates across 26 states and four union territories.
Its order book has nearly doubled since FY23, from ₹1,712 crore to a solid ₹3,244 crore in FY26, covering both manufacturing and EPC projects.