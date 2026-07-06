Laser Power & Infra sets IPO band ₹203-₹214, targets ₹3,000cr Business Jul 06, 2026

Laser Power & Infra is going public, setting its IPO price at ₹203 to ₹214 per share and looking to raise a hefty ₹3,000 crore. Of that, ₹742 crore comes from new shares.

Anchor investors can start bidding this Wednesday, with everyone else getting their shot on Thursday.

If you're thinking of investing, bids need to be in lots of 70 shares.