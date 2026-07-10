Laser Power & Infra targets ₹4,000cr revenue within 3 years

Laser Power IPO to cut debt

To get there, Laser Power is using money from its IPO to pay off a big chunk of debt, saving up to ₹50 crore a year in interest. The rest will help keep business running smoothly.

With India aiming for 900 gigawatts of power capacity by 2032, demand for Laser's cables and tech should soar.

Plus, they're teaming up with a US firm to bring in advanced conductor tech and expanding into underground and high-voltage cables, moves that could really supercharge their growth.