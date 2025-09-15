Last chance to file ITR FY24-25; deadline is September 15

Miss the deadline? Here's what happens

If you haven't filed yet, now's the moment—over 6.3 crore people already have.

Miss the deadline and you'll face late fees (up to ₹5,000), though you can still file until December with penalties and slower refunds.

Need help? There's a round-the-clock helpdesk on calls, chat, and social media like X (formerly Twitter).

Filing on time also means you can revise your return later if needed—so don't wait till the last minute!