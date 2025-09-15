Next Article
Last chance to file ITR FY24-25; deadline is September 15
Heads up: The Income Tax Department just made it clear—the last day to file your ITR for FY 2024-25 is September 15, 2025.
Ignore the buzz about a September 30 extension; it's not happening.
This deadline was already pushed back from July because of big changes in the forms and systems.
Miss the deadline? Here's what happens
If you haven't filed yet, now's the moment—over 6.3 crore people already have.
Miss the deadline and you'll face late fees (up to ₹5,000), though you can still file until December with penalties and slower refunds.
Need help? There's a round-the-clock helpdesk on calls, chat, and social media like X (formerly Twitter).
Filing on time also means you can revise your return later if needed—so don't wait till the last minute!