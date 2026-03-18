Last date for feedback on pay commission extended
Business
If you're a central government employee or pensioner, here's some good news: the Eighth Pay Commission has pushed its feedback deadline to March 31, 2026.
That means you've got extra time to fill out their 18-point questionnaire about pay, pensions, and work conditions.
You can find the form on their official website if you want your voice heard.
Commission's mandate and deadline
Led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai (with Prof. Pulak Ghosh and Pankaj Jain), the commission is reviewing salaries and benefits for groups like Defense Forces and Union Territories staff.
They have until mid-2027 to submit recommendations that could shape future government pay.