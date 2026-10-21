Income tax audit compliance deadline today: Key points for taxpayers 

Today's deadline also applies to the filing of audit reports under Section 44AB for eligible corporate and non-corporate assessees.

Other requirements include the submission of audit reports in Forms 10B or 10BB by eligible funds, trusts, institutions, universities, educational institutions, hospitals or other medical institutions.

Taxpayers must also furnish a certificate in Form 10-IJ for specified Category III Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) claiming exemption under Section 10 (23FF).