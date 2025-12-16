Last Energy just raised $100 million to build next-gen nuclear reactors

What makes these reactors different?

Their design is inspired by the NS Savannah, the first nuclear-powered merchant ship.

Each reactor comes sealed in 1,000 tons of steel (which doubles as its waste container) and includes a six-year uranium supply—meaning no mid-life refueling stops.

A 5-megawatt pilot is already being built at a site leased from Texas A&M, and a full-sized 20-megawatt version could be ready by 2028.

Interest in nuclear tech is heating up lately, with other companies like X-Energy and Antares also getting major investments.