Last Energy just raised $100 million to build next-gen nuclear reactors
Last Energy, started by Bret Kugelmass, has landed $100 million in new funding led by the Astera Institute, with AE Ventures and Galaxy Fund also pitching in.
The money will go toward developing small modular reactors (SMRs) that can power about 15,000 homes—making nuclear energy more affordable and scalable.
What makes these reactors different?
Their design is inspired by the NS Savannah, the first nuclear-powered merchant ship.
Each reactor comes sealed in 1,000 tons of steel (which doubles as its waste container) and includes a six-year uranium supply—meaning no mid-life refueling stops.
A 5-megawatt pilot is already being built at a site leased from Texas A&M, and a full-sized 20-megawatt version could be ready by 2028.
Interest in nuclear tech is heating up lately, with other companies like X-Energy and Antares also getting major investments.