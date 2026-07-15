Latent View Analytics names Sonal Ramrakhiani CEO, Rajan Sethuraman adviser
Business
Latent View Analytics, the Chennai-based data analytics company, just named Sonal Ramrakhiani as its new CEO.
She is taking over from Rajan Sethuraman, who is moving into a strategic adviser role.
The leadership change was made official through an exchange filing.
Sonal Ramrakhiani brings Wipro Tata experience
Sonal brings serious experience: she led Wipro's Engineering Edge business in the Americas and held top roles at Tata Technologies.
She is also a Tata Administrative Services alumna, which says a lot about her industry chops.
Latent View's chair, AV Venkatraman, said her global perspective and customer-first mindset are exactly what the company needs as it focuses on growing in AI and analytics.