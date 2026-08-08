Latent View Analytics targets $200 million, eyes 12% growth embracing AI
Latent View Analytics is setting its sights on $200 million in revenue, leaning hard into artificial intelligence, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions.
Even after losing an $8 million revenue shortfall caused by insourcing at a large technology account, CFO Rajan Venkatesan says it's still aiming for 12% growth this year.
Company financial services could reach $26 million
Key growth is coming from financial services and retail clients: financial services alone could jump from $17.7 million last year to up to $26 million this year, thanks to several new deals.
The company's quarterly revenue also saw a healthy 21.6% boost compared to last year.
Company margins dipped after 8% raises
While revenues are rising, Latent View's profit margins dipped a bit because it gave most employees an 8% salary hike and faced some slowdowns in consumer goods projects.
Still, Venkatesan sounds hopeful about getting margins back on track soon as they double down on their strongest sectors and keep investing in AI.