LatentView Analytics aims 18-20% fiscal 2027 growth using AI, Databricks
LatentView Analytics wants to ramp up its revenue by 18-20% in fiscal 2027, banking on smarter AI solutions and a stronger partnership with Databricks.
CEO Rajan Sethuraman shared that nearly 28% of revenue in FY26 (2025-26) came from AI-related projects (think traditional, generative, and agentic AI) and expects that share to climb further in FY27 (2026-27).
LatentView forecasts growth, expands AI partnerships
Financial services are set for a big boost (about 40% growth in FY27/2026-27), while consumer goods could see a 20-25% jump in FY27 (2026-27).
The tech sector, after a tough year, might rebound with 6-8% growth in FY27 (2026-27).
To stay ahead in the AI game, LatentView is investing in certifications and teaming up with OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google Gemini, rolling out tools like fraud detection and automation across industries.