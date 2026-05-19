LatentView Analytics aims 18-20% fiscal 2027 growth using AI, Databricks

LatentView forecasts growth, expands AI partnerships

Financial services are set for a big boost (about 40% growth in FY27/2026-27), while consumer goods could see a 20-25% jump in FY27 (2026-27).

The tech sector, after a tough year, might rebound with 6-8% growth in FY27 (2026-27).

To stay ahead in the AI game, LatentView is investing in certifications and teaming up with OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google Gemini, rolling out tools like fraud detection and automation across industries.