Lawsuit claims Donald Trump accepted over $2B in UAE-backed crypto

The lawsuit points to a $500 million investment and a $2 billion stablecoin deal tied to the UAE, arguing these boosted Trump's earnings in ways that aren't allowed for US officials.

World Liberty Financial says it followed all laws, while Circle Internet Group said it did not initiate, direct, authorize, or participate in the filing.

The suit wants Trump to reveal his crypto profits and pay back anything found illegal.

So far, no comment from the White House.