Lawsuit claims Donald Trump accepted over $2B in UAE-backed crypto
Donald Trump is facing a new lawsuit claiming he and World Liberty Financial made over $2 billion in digital currency-related deals: something that could break US rules about taking money from foreign governments.
The case, brought by Circle Internet Group shareholder and current Circle employee J. Benjamin Greenberg, says Trump and World Liberty Financial accepted big investments from the UAE-backed entity and the Abu Dhabi-based investment fund chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan without Congress's OK.
Suit seeks Trump crypto profit disclosure
The lawsuit points to a $500 million investment and a $2 billion stablecoin deal tied to the UAE, arguing these boosted Trump's earnings in ways that aren't allowed for US officials.
World Liberty Financial says it followed all laws, while Circle Internet Group said it did not initiate, direct, authorize, or participate in the filing.
The suit wants Trump to reveal his crypto profits and pay back anything found illegal.
So far, no comment from the White House.