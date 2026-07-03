Boeing's air taxi firm sued over discrimination, safety concerns

Company profile

About Wisk Aero and its eVTOL aircraft

Founded in 2019, Wisk is among several companies developing commercially viable electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. It is one of the few firms aiming for full autonomy in this space. Earlier this year, the FAA approved Wisk as one of eight companies to participate in a three-year program testing such aircraft. The company's involvement highlights its commitment to advancing aviation technology despite the current legal challenges.