Boeing's air taxi firm sued over discrimination, safety concerns
What's the story
Wisk Aero, the electric air taxi company owned by Boeing, has been sued by a former employee. The lawsuit was filed in Santa Clara Superior Court by Briahna O'Neill, a former software manager at the company. She alleges discrimination and wrongful termination after she raised safety concerns within the company. Boeing has not yet commented on the matter.
Safety concerns
Allegations of safety compromises
O'Neill claims she filed two internal safety reports detailing how Wisk engineers reduced the amount of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-required software testing to meet a 2025 test flight deadline. She alleges that her termination came just weeks after she filed the second complaint. The lawsuit highlights serious concerns over potential compromises in safety protocols at Wisk Aero.
Company profile
About Wisk Aero and its eVTOL aircraft
Founded in 2019, Wisk is among several companies developing commercially viable electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. It is one of the few firms aiming for full autonomy in this space. Earlier this year, the FAA approved Wisk as one of eight companies to participate in a three-year program testing such aircraft. The company's involvement highlights its commitment to advancing aviation technology despite the current legal challenges.