Layoffs at Jack Dorsey's Block lead to employee getting rehired
Block Inc., the company led by tech entrepreneur and Twitter now X co founder Jack Dorsey, just said it will reduce its workforce by nearly half, resulting in around 4,000 job cuts as part of a big restructuring move.
But in a surprising moment, one employee—Andrew Harvard—got his job back after being let go by mistake.
Harvard shared on X that he was told it was "a clerical error" and accepted the offer to return.
Dorsey thanks everyone affected
Dorsey thanked everyone affected and encouraged the team to stick together through the changes, even arranging an open session for proper goodbyes.
The layoffs weren't about money troubles; Block says it's still growing and profitable.
Anyone laid off will get 20 weeks' salary as severance, plus some time to say their farewells online.