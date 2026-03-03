Layoffs at Jack Dorsey's Block lead to employee getting rehired Business Mar 03, 2026

Block Inc., the company led by tech entrepreneur and Twitter now X co founder Jack Dorsey, just said it will reduce its workforce by nearly half, resulting in around 4,000 job cuts as part of a big restructuring move.

But in a surprising moment, one employee—Andrew Harvard—got his job back after being let go by mistake.

Harvard shared on X that he was told it was "a clerical error" and accepted the offer to return.