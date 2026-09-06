Layoffs at PayPal Oracle Volkswagen in India spotlight severance taxation
Business
Big layoffs at PayPal, Oracle, and Volkswagen in India have put the spotlight on severance pay, and how it gets taxed.
With hundreds to thousands of employees affected, many are wondering what happens to that final payout.
Severance taxed, 10(10B) 10(10C) ₹500,000
Severance pay is usually taxed as part of your salary, says Rahul Charkha of Economic Laws Practice.
But here's some good news: if you're a "workman" under Section 10(10B) or took a voluntary retirement scheme (Section 10(10C)), you could get up to ₹500,000 tax-free.
To make sure you file right, keep all your paperwork (think Form 16, termination letters, and settlement statements), and don't forget Form 10E if you want relief for payments received late or in advance.