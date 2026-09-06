Layoffs at PayPal Oracle Volkswagen in India spotlight severance taxation

Severance pay is usually taxed as part of your salary, says Rahul Charkha of Economic Laws Practice.

But here's some good news: if you're a "workman" under Section 10(10B) or took a voluntary retirement scheme (Section 10(10C)), you could get up to ₹500,000 tax-free.

To make sure you file right, keep all your paperwork (think Form 16, termination letters, and settlement statements), and don't forget Form 10E if you want relief for payments received late or in advance.