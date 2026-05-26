Leaders at ET Power Table Bengaluru urge thoughtful AI adoption
AI is shaking things up in India, from fashion to finance.
At the ET Power Table in Bengaluru, leaders talked about how AI is speeding up design, making retail smoother, and helping IT and wealth management get smarter.
Everyone's excited for bigger breakthroughs in the next few years, but there's a call to be thoughtful and strategic as AI evolves.
Indian companies deploy AI, cite risks
Gokaldas Exports uses AI to turn sketches into 3D designs fast, though relying on foreign tech brings data security worries.
Titan lets AI handle routine tasks like invoices and process management, but keeps real people front and center for customers.
IT companies are training engineers for next-level tools.
In wealth management, AI helps curate portfolios so advisors can focus on strategy, but leaders say balancing benefits with hallucination risk and prudence is key before diving all in.