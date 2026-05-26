Leaders at ET Power Table Bengaluru urge thoughtful AI adoption Business May 26, 2026

AI is shaking things up in India, from fashion to finance.

At the ET Power Table in Bengaluru, leaders talked about how AI is speeding up design, making retail smoother, and helping IT and wealth management get smarter.

Everyone's excited for bigger breakthroughs in the next few years, but there's a call to be thoughtful and strategic as AI evolves.