LEAP India lists at ₹165.90 NSE, ₹166 BSE, 8.38x subscribed

The company included a ₹480 crore fresh issue and a ₹2,000 crore offer for sale by KKR-backed Vertical Holdings II and KIA EBT Scheme 3.

Big names like Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs jumped in as anchor investors before the public launch.

Most of the action came from institutional buyers, who oversubscribed their shares 16.84 times, while retail investors showed decent interest too.

LEAP plans to use part of the funds to pay off debt and support general business needs.