LEAP India lists at ₹165.90 NSE, ₹166 BSE, 8.38x subscribed
Business
LEAP India kicked off its stock market journey with a bang, opening at ₹165.90 on NSE, 4.34% higher than its IPO price of ₹159. BSE saw a similar start at ₹166.
The IPO, which ran from August 7-11, got a huge response and was subscribed 8.38 times.
LEAP India ₹480cr issue, ₹2,000cr OFS
The company included a ₹480 crore fresh issue and a ₹2,000 crore offer for sale by KKR-backed Vertical Holdings II and KIA EBT Scheme 3.
Big names like Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs jumped in as anchor investors before the public launch.
Most of the action came from institutional buyers, who oversubscribed their shares 16.84 times, while retail investors showed decent interest too.
LEAP plans to use part of the funds to pay off debt and support general business needs.