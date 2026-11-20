Lego to make India a separate business unit
What's the story
LEGO, the renowned Danish toymaker, is set to spin off its India operations into a separate business unit from January 1. The decision was announced by Claus Kristensen, Senior Vice President for LEGO Asia Pacific. He said, "India will operate as an independent business unit within the family-held Danish toymaker's international operations."
Expansion strategy
Time for India to have dedicated business unit: Kristensen
Kristensen expressed satisfaction with LEGO's performance in India, highlighting the opening of four certified stores this year.
He said, "Now is the time to have India operate as a more dedicated business unit."
The company has been present in India since 2019 but opened its first official store only last year.
As of now, there are eight stores across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Chennai.
Operational details
LEGO's plans under country manager Bhavana Pandey Mandon
LEGO's Indian operations are managed by country manager Bhavana Pandey Mandon, who was appointed to the role in January 2024.
Under her leadership, LEGO plans to open 50 stores across the country by 2030.
The company's direct-to-consumer storefront and stores are operated by Ample Group, a Bengaluru-based firm that also manages outlets for premium brands like Bose and Under Armour.
Design investment
LEGO is investing in toy design in India
LEGO is also investing in toy design in India. In February last year, the company's Creative Play Lab signed an agreement with CDAC-Noida to train underprivileged young Indian engineers in toy design.
According to government estimates, India's toy industry was worth $1.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% to $4.1 billion by 2032, eventually reaching $17.4 billion by 2047.