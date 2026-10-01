Legora raises $550 million for legal AI at $8.8B valuation
Business
Legora, a company making AI tools for lawyers, just scored $550 million in new funding led by Atreides Management, with big names like Baron Capital and Bessemer also joining in.
This brings Legora's value up to $8.8 billion as it keeps building smarter ways to handle legal work.
Legora revenue doubles, Harvey $15.5B
Since April, Legora's yearly revenue has doubled to over $200 million, showing just how fast the legal AI scene is growing.
But it is not alone: main rival Harvey also raised $550 million recently and now sits at a whopping $15.5 billion valuation.
The race for smarter legal tech is definitely heating up.