Legrand opens its biggest factory yet in Nashik
Business
Legrand India just launched its largest manufacturing plant in Nashik—think 30,000 square meters of high-tech production.
The facility will make electrical gear like busbar trunking systems and cable trays, with a big focus on powering up the fast-growing data center industry both in India and worldwide.
Why does this matter?
This new plant isn't just about size—it's built to ship products globally and puts Nashik on the map as a "Made in India, Made for the World" hub.
Plus, it's eco-friendly: IGBC green certified, equipped with a 1 MW rooftop solar installation, and committed to zero liquid waste.
As CEO Tony Berland put it, Legrand wants to build for the long haul while creating value for customers and employees everywhere.