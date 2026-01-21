Legrand opens its biggest factory yet in Nashik

Why does this matter?

This new plant isn't just about size—it's built to ship products globally and puts Nashik on the map as a "Made in India, Made for the World" hub.

Plus, it's eco-friendly: IGBC green certified, equipped with a 1 MW rooftop solar installation, and committed to zero liquid waste.

As CEO Tony Berland put it, Legrand wants to build for the long haul while creating value for customers and employees everywhere.