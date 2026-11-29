Lekha Wireless aims to launch 6G network by 2032
Lekha Wireless, an Indian telecommunications equipment maker, just announced it is aiming to launch its 6G network by 2032.
It plans to have a trial network or minimum viable product by 2029 and be commercially ready by 2032.
This move follows its successful work with the Indian Navy and Indian Army on 4G technology, plus ongoing trials in the BSNL network.
Lekha exports drive ₹100cr revenue
Lekha is not just focused on India: it has contributed to international telecommunications standards and set up private 5G networks in the US and Japan.
Most of its revenue actually comes from exports, and CEO Ramu Srinivasaiah expects revenue to cross ₹100 crore this year based on the available pipeline orders.
With private investment backing its push into 6G, Lekha is betting big on shaping the future of connectivity.