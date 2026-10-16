Lemon Tree unit Carnation, Omaxe to invest ₹4,000cr in India

The new hotels are set for key cities like Lucknow, Vrindavan, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Amritsar, Kaushambi, Faridabad, and Amausi, where one project will be right by the airport.

Two of the hotels in Lucknow will even be built at bus terminals.

Omaxe is going with a sale-led approach here, focusing on selling properties instead of taking loans.

The move fits perfectly with Lemon Tree's asset-light growth strategy.

As Omaxe managing director Mohit Goel put it, there's been a real surge in demand for good hotels in smaller cities lately.