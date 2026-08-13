Lenovo India records 18% Q1 FY2026-27 revenue growth from AI

On the global front, Lenovo Group smashed records with $26.9 billion in quarterly revenue, a 43% jump from last year.

AI-related sales alone soared by 60%, now making up over a third of its total revenue.

Its Infrastructure Solutions Group nearly doubled its revenue to $8.5 billion, and other divisions saw solid gains too.

Lenovo Group Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang highlighted that AI is driving growth across all parts of the business.