Lenovo India records 18% Q1 FY2026-27 revenue growth from AI
Lenovo India just clocked an impressive 18% revenue growth for the first quarter of FY2026-27, thanks to strong demand for AI integrated solutions.
Shailendra Katyal, Lenovo India's vice president and managing director, says its hybrid AI approach, combining devices, infrastructure, solutions, and services, has really clicked with customers looking for smarter solutions.
Lenovo Group posts record $26.9B revenue
On the global front, Lenovo Group smashed records with $26.9 billion in quarterly revenue, a 43% jump from last year.
AI-related sales alone soared by 60%, now making up over a third of its total revenue.
Its Infrastructure Solutions Group nearly doubled its revenue to $8.5 billion, and other divisions saw solid gains too.
Lenovo Group Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang highlighted that AI is driving growth across all parts of the business.