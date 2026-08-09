Lenovo ISG grows 165% in India and expands AI infrastructure

The surge comes as more Indian companies and government sectors want AI-powered solutions.

Lenovo has doubled down on local manufacturing and research and development, especially at its Bengaluru lab, to make sure its servers are ready for the future.

Globally, ISG brought in $19.2 billion in the recent financial year, helping Lenovo hit $83.1 billion overall.

As EVP & President, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Lenovo Ashley Gorakhpurwalla put it, India not only provides a talented workforce, we have factories here that serve beyond our local markets.