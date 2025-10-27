How much will Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal earn from IPO?

Peyush Bansal, the founder and CEO of eyewear retailer Lenskart, is set to earn a whopping ₹824 crore from the company's upcoming initial public offering (IPO) . The IPO opens on October 31 and will see Bansal offload 2.05 crore shares as part of an offer for sale (OFS). After this transaction, he will retain an 8.78% stake in Lenskart.

Stake details Massive returns for Bansal Bansal is selling his shares at the upper price band of ₹402 per share, which will fetch him a total of ₹823.66 crore. His average cost of acquisition was only ₹18.6 per share, giving him a massive return on investment of 2,061%. His sister Neha Bansal, who co-founded the company with him, is also selling around 10.1 lakh shares for an estimated payout of ₹40.62 crore at the upper price band.

Additional sales Other promoters also selling shares Apart from the Bansal siblings, other promoters such as Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi are also selling shares in the upcoming IPO. They will each offload around 28.7 lakh shares. However, their stakes in the company are relatively small at about 0.8%. Private equity and venture capital funds are also expected to make significant returns from this much-anticipated IPO.

Issue details Lenskart's IPO estimated at ₹7,278cr The total issue size for Lenskart's IPO is estimated at around ₹7,278 crore. This includes a fresh issue of ₹2,150 crore and an OFS of up to 12.75 crore shares by promoters and existing investors worth around ₹5,128 crore, at the upper end of the price band. Notable investors such as SoftBank-backed SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) will also participate in this IPO.