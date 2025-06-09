What's the story

Leading omnichannel eyewear retailer Lenskart is all set to acquire GeoIQ, a location artificial intelligence (AI) start-up.

The deal is nearly complete with Lenskart poised to take a majority stake in the company.

Most of GeoIQ's existing investors are likely to exit as part of this transaction.

This acquisition comes after Lenskart's previous investment in GeoIQ during a $2.25 million funding round led by the former and joined by 9Unicorns (now 100Unicorns) and Ecosystem Ventures in May 2022.