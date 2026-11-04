Lenskart profit more than doubles to ₹232.5cr, revenue ₹2,845cr
Business
Lenskart just had a standout quarter: its net profit jumped to ₹232.5 crore, more than double what it made last year at this time.
Revenue also shot up by 36%, hitting ₹2,845 crore for the September quarter.
So, business is clearly booming for the eyewear brand.
Lenskart shares up 3.37% to ₹693.7
Even with expenses rising by 31% compared to last year, Lenskart kept its momentum going.
The company's stock closed at ₹693.7 on November 4, up 3.37%.
All in all, Lenskart seems to be handling growth (and higher costs) pretty smoothly right now.