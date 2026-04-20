Lenskart shares drop nearly 5% after leaked religious symbol ban
Business
Lenskart's shares slid nearly 5% on Monday after an internal document circulated online suggested employees couldn't wear religious symbols like bindis or tilaks.
The policy sparked outrage online, with many calling for a boycott.
Lenskart's founder Peyush Bansal responded, saying the document was outdated and that current rules do allow for personal religious expression.
Lenskart apologizes and updates guide
Reacting quickly, Lenskart apologized and rolled out an updated style guide that clearly lets staff wear bindis, sindoor, hijabs, turbans, and basically any cultural or religious symbol.
The company called itself "proudly Indian," saying it values diversity and wants everyone to feel comfortable expressing their identity at work.