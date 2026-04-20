Lenskart shares drop nearly 5% after leaked religious symbol ban Business Apr 20, 2026

Lenskart's shares slid nearly 5% on Monday after an internal document circulated online suggested employees couldn't wear religious symbols like bindis or tilaks.

The policy sparked outrage online, with many calling for a boycott.

Lenskart's founder Peyush Bansal responded, saying the document was outdated and that current rules do allow for personal religious expression.