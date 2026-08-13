Lenskart shares hit ₹626.95 after June quarter revenue jumped 43.3%
Business
Lenskart just broke its own record, with shares hitting an intraday and 52-week high of ₹626.95 for the first time ever.
This jump comes after a standout June quarter, where revenue shot up by 43.3% and profits more than tripled.
The company's growth isn't just local: its global presence is expanding fast.
Lenskart sees international sales surge
Lenskart added 132 net new stores in the June quarter, now totaling 3,459 locations.
International sales soared by over 60%, turning last year's losses into solid profits.
Brokerages aren't all on the same page: Jefferies says "buy" with a target of ₹680, Citi is more cautious at ₹650, and HSBC suggests holding at ₹575, so opinions are as varied as Lenskart's eyewear styles!