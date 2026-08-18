Lenskart shares jump 4.5% after JV sets up China subsidiary

Lenskart's shares got a nice boost, up 4.5%, after the company said its joint venture, Baofeng Framekart Technology, had received the certificate of incorporation for adding Wenzhou Framekart Trade as its step-down subsidiary in the People's Republic of China.

Set up with Baofeng Framekart Technology, upon incorporation, 95% of the equity interest in Wenzhou Framekart Trade Co Ltd is held by BFT.

This new arm will handle trading and exporting spectacle frames and optical gear.