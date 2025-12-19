Lenskart stock jumps as analysts see big growth ahead Business Dec 19, 2025

Lenskart just got a major thumbs-up from Macquarie, who rated the eyewear brand 'Outperform' and set a target price of ₹530—nearly 29% higher than its last close.

They're impressed by Lenskart's strong grip on the market and smooth supply chain, which could help the company grab even more market share.