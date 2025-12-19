Next Article
Lenskart stock jumps as analysts see big growth ahead
Business
Lenskart just got a major thumbs-up from Macquarie, who rated the eyewear brand 'Outperform' and set a target price of ₹530—nearly 29% higher than its last close.
They're impressed by Lenskart's strong grip on the market and smooth supply chain, which could help the company grab even more market share.
Strong post-IPO numbers and more positive reviews
After going public, Lenskart reported a solid 21% revenue boost and a 45% jump in EBITDA.
The company is growing fast both in India and abroad, keeping its stock above IPO levels.
Other big names like Morgan Stanley and Jefferies are also optimistic, with target prices of ₹445 and ₹500, highlighting Lenskart's resilience in a tough market.