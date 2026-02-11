Lenskart's Q3 profit skyrockets 70x post IPO
Lenskart just dropped some eye-popping numbers: its net profit for Q3 FY26 jumped to ₹131 crore, up from just ₹1.85 crore last year—a 70x leap.
This comes right after their IPO in November 2025 and signals that people are really buying what Lenskart is selling.
Lenskart's omnichannel approach
Lenskart blends physical stores with online shopping, making it easy for people across India to get eyewear however they like.
Their focus on an omnichannel approach has helped them stand out and connect with a wide range of customers.
Revenue and stock performance
Revenue also shot up by 38% year-on-year to ₹2,307.7 crore.
Since going public, Lenskart's stock price has climbed 17%, closing at ₹473 per share before results were announced.
All in all, they're showing serious momentum as a leader in India's eyewear scene.