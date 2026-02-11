Lenskart's Q3 profit skyrockets 70x post IPO Business Feb 11, 2026

Lenskart just dropped some eye-popping numbers: its net profit for Q3 FY26 jumped to ₹131 crore, up from just ₹1.85 crore last year—a 70x leap.

This comes right after their IPO in November 2025 and signals that people are really buying what Lenskart is selling.