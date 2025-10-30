Lenskart's ₹7,278cr IPO to open for subscription tomorrow
Lenskart, India's biggest eyewear retailer, is opening its IPO for subscription from October 31 to November 4.
The company aims to raise about ₹7,278 crore—₹2,150 crore as fresh funds and the rest through share sales by existing investors such as SoftBank.
Strong revenue growth and profitability
Started in 2010, Lenskart runs more than 2,800 stores across India and abroad, mixing online shopping with physical outlets.
They lead the organized eyewear market here by store count.
If you're eyeing the IPO, shares are priced between ₹382-402 each and you'll need to buy at least 37 shares per lot.
Key IPO details
Lenskart plans to use the new funds for expanding stores and upgrading tech.
Anchor investors have already shown strong interest at the top price band.
Share allotment happens on November 6; trading kicks off November 10 on both BSE and NSE.