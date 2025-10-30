Next Article
L&T's largest-ever contract to boost its renewable energy push
Business
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just scored its largest contract ever—over ₹30,000 crore—to help build offshore wind power projects for Dutch company TenneT along the coasts of the Netherlands and Germany.
This is a huge step for L&T, giving them a real foothold in Europe's fast-growing renewable energy scene.
L&T steps in after Petrofac's bankruptcy
L&T will handle the engineering and construction of high-voltage stations that connect wind energy to the European grid, stepping in after British firm Petrofac went bankrupt.
Experts say this could open up a ₹300-350 billion market over 5-6 years and make L&T a major global player as Europe pushes hard toward clean energy.