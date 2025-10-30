HUL to spin off ice cream business into new company

What this means for shareholders

The ice cream division, which brings in ₹1,800 crore (about 3% of HUL's revenue), will now include favorites like Kwality Wall's, Cornetto, and Magnum under the new company.

If you're an HUL shareholder, you'll get one share in the new firm for every share you already hold.

Plus, Magnum HoldCo will take a majority stake (61.9%) in the new business—freeing up HUL to zero in on its main consumer goods game.