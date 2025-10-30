HUL to spin off ice cream business into new company

Next Article
Business
Big news for ice cream fans: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) just got the green light from India's company tribunal to spin off its ice cream business into a brand-new company called Kwality Wall's ( India) Ltd.
This move is part of Unilever's global plan to let its ice cream brands run solo and focus more sharply on what they do best.
What this means for shareholders
The ice cream division, which brings in ₹1,800 crore (about 3% of HUL's revenue), will now include favorites like Kwality Wall's, Cornetto, and Magnum under the new company.
If you're an HUL shareholder, you'll get one share in the new firm for every share you already hold.
Plus, Magnum HoldCo will take a majority stake (61.9%) in the new business—freeing up HUL to zero in on its main consumer goods game.