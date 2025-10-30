ITC's profit rises 3% on back of tech, hotel businesses

FMCG, cigarettes drive growth

ITC's FMCG segment (think staples, dairy, and personal care) grew 8% year-on-year—pretty solid considering heavy rains and GST changes made things tricky.

Cigarettes also brought in more cash with nearly 7% growth.

Looking ahead, ITC is hopeful that lower inflation and GST cuts will help people spend more, though the notebooks business is feeling the heat from cheap imports and competition.