ITC's profit rises 3% on back of tech, hotel businesses
Business
ITC just posted a 3% jump in net profit for July-September 2025, reaching ₹5,187 crore—even though overall revenue dipped 2% to ₹21,047 crore.
The company said its operating performance was led by its tech and hotel businesses.
FMCG, cigarettes drive growth
ITC's FMCG segment (think staples, dairy, and personal care) grew 8% year-on-year—pretty solid considering heavy rains and GST changes made things tricky.
Cigarettes also brought in more cash with nearly 7% growth.
Looking ahead, ITC is hopeful that lower inflation and GST cuts will help people spend more, though the notebooks business is feeling the heat from cheap imports and competition.