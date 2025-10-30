e-Rupee goes beyond pilot project: How it's transforming finance

India's e-Rupee isn't just a test project anymore—it's now helping small businesses get loans, making international trade smoother, and even enabling direct benefit transfers. With features like programmable spending and support for asset tokenization, the digital currency is being piloted in an increasing range of real-world financial activities.

e-Rupee can track spending, ensure subsidies reach right people The e-Rupee lets you control how and where your money is spent, which means targeted subsidies or loans can reach the right people.

You don't even need internet to use it—offline payments work via NFC or weak signals, so folks in rural areas aren't left out.

Plus, it connects with UPI, so over 65 million merchants already accept it.

Digital currency to ease cross-border transactions For anyone dealing with global payments or dreaming of travel, the e-Rupee is being piloted for instant cross-border transactions—helping India chase its $2 trillion trade goal by 2030.

The RBI is also testing digital wallets for tourists that load up with just a passport check, cutting down on cash hassles for visitors.