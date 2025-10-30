ITC's Q2 profit rises 2.6% YoY to ₹5,187 crore

While some parts of the business struggled—especially agri—the FMCG segment actually grew 7%, hitting ₹15,473 crore in revenue. That's impressive given heavy rains and GST changes made things tricky. Even their paperboards and packaging arm managed small gains.

ITC is diversifying its business

ITC isn't just sticking to one thing—they're doubling down on different sectors and bringing in fresh leadership like Amitabh Kant as a proposed independent director.

This strategy reflects their aim to stay flexible and continue growing even when the market gets tough.