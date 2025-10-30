Lodha Developers reports 87% YoY rise in Q2 profit
Lodha Developers just had a standout quarter, with profits soaring 87% to ₹790 crore and pre-sales reaching a record ₹4,570 crore—up 7% from last year.
Revenue also climbed by 45%, hitting ₹3,800 crore, while profit margins improved to 20.4%.
Collections grew by 13%, showing strong demand for their projects.
Major projects and partnerships on the horizon for Lodha
Lodha's operating profit rose to ₹1,310 crore (up 37%), and they've already hit their yearly business target with a massive GDV of ₹25,000 crore—including a fresh Mumbai project worth ₹2,300 crore.
Big launches are lined up for later this year after getting Supreme Court approval in August.
Plus, Lodha is teaming up with the Maharashtra government to build a Green Data Centre Park with Amazon Web Services and STT on board.
Despite all the action, their net debt remains steady at ₹5,370 crore with a comfortable debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.