Lodha Developers reports 87% YoY rise in Q2 profit

Major projects and partnerships on the horizon for Lodha

Lodha's operating profit rose to ₹1,310 crore (up 37%), and they've already hit their yearly business target with a massive GDV of ₹25,000 crore—including a fresh Mumbai project worth ₹2,300 crore.

Big launches are lined up for later this year after getting Supreme Court approval in August.

Plus, Lodha is teaming up with the Maharashtra government to build a Green Data Centre Park with Amazon Web Services and STT on board.

Despite all the action, their net debt remains steady at ₹5,370 crore with a comfortable debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.