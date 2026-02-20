Lenskart's stock could jump 26% from here, say brokerages

Motilal Oswal just set the highest target price for Lenskart's stock at ₹600—about 12% above the average estimate and hinting at a possible 26% jump hereon. With a market cap of ₹83,000 crore, Lenskart is catching serious attention after its latest results.

Ambit Capital is most cautious with a sell rating Other brokerages have mixed views: Axis Capital sees Lenskart at ₹580, Jefferies and IIFL at ₹575, JM Financial at ₹565, and Morgan Stanley close behind at ₹561.

Emkay and Macquarie both land on ₹550, while Ambit Capital is more cautious with a sell rating and a much lower target of ₹389.

Net profit soared to ₹132 crore (up nearly 70x from a year earlier (Q3 FY25 — quarter ended December 2024)) Lenskart's Q3 FY26 was strong—revenue jumped 38% to over ₹2,300 crore and net profit soared to around ₹132 crore (up nearly 70x from a year earlier (Q3 FY25 — quarter ended December 2024)).

EBITDA margins improved too, though expenses rose by 28%.