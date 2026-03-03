Leon Black sued for alleged collusion with Jeffrey Epstein

Lawsuit details

A key detail is a 2015 email from Epstein to Karp suggesting they try to get Russian model Guzel Ganieva arrested or deported.

Separately, reports allege Black paid Epstein $150 million over several years for "tax advice."

After these emails surfaced, Karp relinquished his role as chair of Paul Weiss but remained at the firm.

Black's lawyer has denied all allegations. Meanwhile, Black is facing other lawsuits tied to his connections with Epstein.