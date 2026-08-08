Leopold Aschenbrenner pauses honeymoon to stabilize situational awareness LP
Leopold Aschenbrenner, a 24-year-old AI investor and former OpenAI researcher, put his honeymoon on hold to deal with a major meltdown at his hedge fund, Situational Awareness LP.
After AI infrastructure stocks crashed, the fund's assets dropped from $45 billion to $10 billion.
Instead of celebrating with his new wife, Avital Balwit (who also works in AI), he focused on calming investors and trying to steady the ship.
Aschenbrenner sells most stocks to Citadel
The fund's collapse slashed Aschenbrenner's net worth, which once peaked at around $5 billion and is now estimated at approximately $300 million.
To cover debts and keep some key investments, he sold off most of the fund's public stocks to Ken Griffin's Citadel.
Even with all this chaos, the couple still went ahead with their wedding in California, making it a day that was as much about resilience as celebration.