Leverage Edu raising over $20 million, valuation set near $300 million
Leverage Edu, the study-abroad platform helping students with admissions and visas, is about to raise more than $20 million in Series D funding.
Dubai's Aditum Fund is leading the round, with some backing from IDFC FIRST Bank.
This new cash will push Leverage Edu's valuation to around $300 million, more than double its previous valuation of about $140 million.
Leverage Edu to scale AI admissions
The fresh funds are set to power up their international operations and ramp up AI-driven admissions tools.
Founded by Akshay Chaturvedi in 2017, Leverage Edu has already raised nearly $70 million so far and operates in countries like the UK the US Canada, and Australia.
As India's outbound education market heats up, it's facing tough competition from rivals like Leap and Yocket, but this funding gives it a strong edge moving forward.