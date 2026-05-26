Leverage Edu raising over $20 million, valuation set near $300 million

Leverage Edu to scale AI admissions

The fresh funds are set to power up their international operations and ramp up AI-driven admissions tools.

Founded by Akshay Chaturvedi in 2017, Leverage Edu has already raised nearly $70 million so far and operates in countries like the UK the US Canada, and Australia.

As India's outbound education market heats up, it's facing tough competition from rivals like Leap and Yocket, but this funding gives it a strong edge moving forward.