Leverage Edu revenue rises 112% to ₹375cr in FY2026

Leverage Edu remittance arm handled ₹2000cr

Leverage Edu isn't just about education anymore. They've branched out into fintech, accommodation, travel, and career support, with these areas now making up as much as a third of their business.

Their remittance arm handled ₹2,000 crore in transactions in fiscal 2026, and accommodation bookings shot up by 108%.

The company is now active in 28 countries (17 of them emerging markets), has launched three AI-led products, and opened experience centers across India, nearly half of which are already profitable.