Leverage Edu revenue rises 112% to ₹375cr in FY2026
Leverage Edu just had a massive year: its revenue jumped 112% to ₹375 crore in fiscal 2026.
The company's profit numbers also improved by ₹85 crore, all while keeping spending in check.
During the year, they added over 55,000 users, taking the total customer base to over 175,000.
Leverage Edu remittance arm handled ₹2000cr
Leverage Edu isn't just about education anymore. They've branched out into fintech, accommodation, travel, and career support, with these areas now making up as much as a third of their business.
Their remittance arm handled ₹2,000 crore in transactions in fiscal 2026, and accommodation bookings shot up by 108%.
The company is now active in 28 countries (17 of them emerging markets), has launched three AI-led products, and opened experience centers across India, nearly half of which are already profitable.