Leveraged AI ETFs dominate SK Hynix trading in South Korea
Business
South Korea's AI stock market is getting a major boost from leveraged ETFs tied to SK Hynix, the country's big-name chipmaker.
These ETF-driven trades now make up most of SK Hynix's trading volume, shifting attention away from the company's actual business and more toward fast-paced financial moves.
Analysts flag SK Hynix ETF volatility
The launch of new leveraged ETFs in South Korea last month and Hong Kong in late 2025 has made SK Hynix stocks extra volatile: think wild price swings like a nearly 8% drop followed by a 16% rebound.
Analysts are raising eyebrows, saying that while demand for AI chips is strong, all this ETF action could make the market riskier for everyone involved.