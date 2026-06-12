Leveraged AI ETFs dominate SK Hynix trading in South Korea

Analysts flag SK Hynix ETF volatility

The launch of new leveraged ETFs in South Korea last month and Hong Kong in late 2025 has made SK Hynix stocks extra volatile: think wild price swings like a nearly 8% drop followed by a 16% rebound.

Analysts are raising eyebrows, saying that while demand for AI chips is strong, all this ETF action could make the market riskier for everyone involved.