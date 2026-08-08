Levi Strauss confirms cyberattack after social engineering fooled 3 employees
Business
Levi Strauss, the apparel maker, just revealed it was hit by a cyberattack.
Hackers used social engineering tricks to fool three employees and got access to some corporate data.
The good news? Levi's says it has contained the breach and is looking into what happened.
Levi Strauss says operations unaffected
Levi Strauss reassured everyone that its business operations are not disrupted, with no expected material impact on its operations or financial results from the hack.
This incident is part of a bigger wave of cyberattacks lately. More than 200 companies have been targeted in just five weeks, through ransom-seeking hackers who use phone calls to compromise victims.