LG Electronics India posts 27.2% June quarter profit at ₹652.86cr
Business
LG Electronics India just reported a strong 27.2% profit boost for the June quarter, hitting ₹652.86 crore, way up from last year.
Revenue climbed too, reaching ₹7,233.3 crore.
The main drivers? More people are choosing their premium TVs and appliances, plus smart cost management has helped profits grow faster than sales.
LG reports double-digit appliance growth
According to Sanjay Chitkara from LG, everything from air conditioners to large-screen TVs and refrigerators saw double-digit growth as shoppers look for better features.
LG is also expanding into smaller cities with its Essential Series and pushing exports, all while keeping prices competitive despite rising costs and global challenges.