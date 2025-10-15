LG Electronics India shares up 51%: Hold or book profit?

LG Electronics India recently made a stellar debut on the stock market, with its shares surging over 50% from the issue price. The company's shares opened at ₹1,710.1 on the NSE and closed at ₹1,689.9, a premium of 48.23%. On BSE, LG Electronics' shares debuted at ₹1,715 and climbed 52.31% to reach ₹1,736.4.With such strong gains, investors are debating whether to book profits or hold for further upside.

Market cap Market cap touches ₹1.14 lakh crore The market capitalization of LG Electronics India was ₹1,14,671.81 crore at the end of trading yesterday, surpassing the value of its parent entity. The company's initial public offering (IPO) was fully subscribed 54.02 times on the last day of bidding, driven by strong demand from institutional investors. Mohit Gulati, CIO and managing partner of ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, said that the sharp rise in LG Electronics' share price indicates strong investor confidence in its fundamentals and future readiness.

Listing factors Factors contributing to premium listing Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, cited several factors contributing to LG Electronics India's premium listing. These include reasonable pricing of the issue and its leadership position in a sector where it is a top player. He also noted that this is only the second Korean company to list after Hyundai, which faced challenges post-listing due to lack of capacity and growth prospects.